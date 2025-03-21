Left Menu

CCI Clears GMR Airports of Anti-Competitive Allegations

The Competition Commission of India has dismissed allegations against GMR Airports and Delhi Airport regarding anti-competitive practices in awarding contracts. The complaint, filed by an NGO, claimed monopolistic practices in parking and lounge services. CCI found no violation of competition law after reviewing the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has dismissed allegations claiming anti-competitive practices by GMR Airports and the Delhi Airport in the contract awarding process at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi.

An NGO alleged that monopolistic practices were in place, particularly involving excessive fees for parking and lounge services at the airport.

Upon reviewing submissions by involved parties, CCI assessed that contracts were awarded through a competitive bidding process, as per the mandated Operation, Management, and Development Agreement (OMDA), thus rejecting the complaint.

