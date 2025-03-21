CCI Clears GMR Airports of Anti-Competitive Allegations

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has dismissed allegations claiming anti-competitive practices by GMR Airports and the Delhi Airport in the contract awarding process at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi.

An NGO alleged that monopolistic practices were in place, particularly involving excessive fees for parking and lounge services at the airport.

Upon reviewing submissions by involved parties, CCI assessed that contracts were awarded through a competitive bidding process, as per the mandated Operation, Management, and Development Agreement (OMDA), thus rejecting the complaint.

