CCI Clears GMR Airports of Anti-Competitive Allegations
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:58 IST
- India
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has dismissed allegations claiming anti-competitive practices by GMR Airports and the Delhi Airport in the contract awarding process at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi.
An NGO alleged that monopolistic practices were in place, particularly involving excessive fees for parking and lounge services at the airport.
Upon reviewing submissions by involved parties, CCI assessed that contracts were awarded through a competitive bidding process, as per the mandated Operation, Management, and Development Agreement (OMDA), thus rejecting the complaint.
(With inputs from agencies.)
