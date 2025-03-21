Left Menu

Director's Heist: Stolen Jewels in Gurugram Hotel

Dr. G Taru Sharma, director of NIAB, reported the theft of jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh from her hotel room during a conference in Gurugram. Despite filing a complaint and police investigation including CCTV review, no progress has been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:59 IST
Director's Heist: Stolen Jewels in Gurugram Hotel
Jewellery
  • Country:
  • India

The director of Hyderabad's National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB), Dr. G Taru Sharma, has reported a theft of jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh from her hotel room, police revealed on Friday.

Dr. Sharma, who was also co-chairing the PAG-ASIA 2025 meeting, checked into the hotel on Tuesday for a conference that ran from March 18 to March 20 in Gurugram's Westin, Sector 29. She alleged in her complaint that her jewellery was stolen the same day she checked in.

An FIR under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been filed. Investigations involving CCTV footage and hotel staff interrogation are ongoing, with Station House Officer Ravi Kumar confirming that further inquiry continues. Despite attempts, the hotel's management provided no comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025