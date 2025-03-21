Director's Heist: Stolen Jewels in Gurugram Hotel

The director of Hyderabad's National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB), Dr. G Taru Sharma, has reported a theft of jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh from her hotel room, police revealed on Friday.

Dr. Sharma, who was also co-chairing the PAG-ASIA 2025 meeting, checked into the hotel on Tuesday for a conference that ran from March 18 to March 20 in Gurugram's Westin, Sector 29. She alleged in her complaint that her jewellery was stolen the same day she checked in.

An FIR under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been filed. Investigations involving CCTV footage and hotel staff interrogation are ongoing, with Station House Officer Ravi Kumar confirming that further inquiry continues. Despite attempts, the hotel's management provided no comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)