Tragic Accident: Child's Drowning in Delhi Highlight Negligence
A three-year-old boy tragically drowned in an open drain in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas. The incident occurred while he was playing outside. Despite rescue efforts, he was declared dead at the hospital. Police have registered a case of negligence and are conducting further investigations.
A three-year-old boy tragically met his end after accidentally falling into an open drain in the Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi, as confirmed by a police official.
The accident happened on a Friday afternoon, with local police receiving a distressing call at 1:39 p.m. Upon arriving at Gali Number 22, officers discovered the child had fallen into the uncovered drain, requiring immediate rescue efforts.
Despite being rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, doctors declared the boy dead upon arrival. Police have filed a case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing negligence. Investigations into the matter remain ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
