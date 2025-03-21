Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Child's Drowning in Delhi Highlight Negligence

A three-year-old boy tragically drowned in an open drain in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas. The incident occurred while he was playing outside. Despite rescue efforts, he was declared dead at the hospital. Police have registered a case of negligence and are conducting further investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A three-year-old boy tragically met his end after accidentally falling into an open drain in the Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi, as confirmed by a police official.

The accident happened on a Friday afternoon, with local police receiving a distressing call at 1:39 p.m. Upon arriving at Gali Number 22, officers discovered the child had fallen into the uncovered drain, requiring immediate rescue efforts.

Despite being rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, doctors declared the boy dead upon arrival. Police have filed a case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing negligence. Investigations into the matter remain ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

