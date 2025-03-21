Terror Aid Smashed: Farooq Ahmed Detained Amid Safety Concerns

In a significant security operation, police on Friday detained Farooq Ahmed, a suspected terror associate, under the stringent Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

Ahmed, hailing from Sadrota village in the mountainous region of Lohai Malhar tehsil, is accused of providing logistical support to terror outfits and acting as an operational guide and facilitator for these organizations, as per officials familiar with the matter.

Based on compelling evidence and Ahmed's prior records, authorities have deemed his activities as a substantial threat, leading to his detention and subsequent imprisonment. This measure aims to curb the assistance rendered to terror groups in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)