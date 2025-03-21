Left Menu

Terror Aid Smashed: Farooq Ahmed Detained Amid Safety Concerns

Farooq Ahmed, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, was detained under the Public Safety Act. He is accused of providing logistical support and acting as a facilitator for terror groups. Authorities cited substantial evidence to confirm his involvement and the threat he posed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:03 IST
In a significant security operation, police on Friday detained Farooq Ahmed, a suspected terror associate, under the stringent Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

Ahmed, hailing from Sadrota village in the mountainous region of Lohai Malhar tehsil, is accused of providing logistical support to terror outfits and acting as an operational guide and facilitator for these organizations, as per officials familiar with the matter.

Based on compelling evidence and Ahmed's prior records, authorities have deemed his activities as a substantial threat, leading to his detention and subsequent imprisonment. This measure aims to curb the assistance rendered to terror groups in the region.

