Terror Aid Smashed: Farooq Ahmed Detained Amid Safety Concerns
Farooq Ahmed, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, was detained under the Public Safety Act. He is accused of providing logistical support and acting as a facilitator for terror groups. Authorities cited substantial evidence to confirm his involvement and the threat he posed.
- Country:
- India
In a significant security operation, police on Friday detained Farooq Ahmed, a suspected terror associate, under the stringent Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.
Ahmed, hailing from Sadrota village in the mountainous region of Lohai Malhar tehsil, is accused of providing logistical support to terror outfits and acting as an operational guide and facilitator for these organizations, as per officials familiar with the matter.
Based on compelling evidence and Ahmed's prior records, authorities have deemed his activities as a substantial threat, leading to his detention and subsequent imprisonment. This measure aims to curb the assistance rendered to terror groups in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowered by Technology: Udhampur Farmers Thrive with Modern Farming Innovations
CRPF's 187 Battalion Executes Lifesaving Medical Initiative in Udhampur
Bridge Construction Woes: Chapel Nallah Project Delays Mar Life in Udhampur
Stalled Bridge Construction Aggravates Struggles for Thousands in Udhampur
Construction Delays Plague Vital Bridge Project in Udhampur