MCD Funding Crisis: Opposition's Allegations and Path Forward

A delegation headed by the Leader of Opposition in the MCD, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, held talks with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to deliberate on significant financial concerns, accusing the prior AAP administration of restricting funds crucial for the city's development.

Singh criticized the AAP government for what he called ''step-motherly treatment'', alleging that various developmental funds were halted post-2015-16, affecting infrastructure in unauthorized and authorized colonies. These issues, according to him, caused a major setback to Delhi's progress.

Chief Minister Gupta assured the delegation of her commitment to engaging with the MCD, promising the release of pending funds and the formation of the Sixth Delhi State Finance Commission to address financial challenges, amidst Singh's assertion of BJP's growing influence in the MCD's governance.

