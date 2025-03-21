Acquittal Affirmed: Abhay Singh Cleared in High-Profile Assault Case

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has upheld the trial court's decision to acquit Samajwadi Party MLA Abhay Singh in a criminal assault case. The appeal filed to challenge Singh's acquittal was dismissed, solidifying his innocence in the eyes of the law.

A single bench, led by Justice Rajan Roy, delivered the verdict on Friday, marking a decisive end to a prolonged legal battle that had seen a prior split decision within the judiciary. Initially, conflicting judgments from Justice AR Masoodi and Justice Ajai Kumar Srivastava-I had sent the case to this decisive third judge.

The case originated from a 2010 complaint in Ayodhya, where Vikas, the complainant, accused Singh and his associates of attacking him. Despite an earlier acquittal by the Ambedkar Nagar court, Vikas appealed, but Justice Roy's latest ruling has confirmed Singh's acquittal with a majority verdict.

