Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Passes Bill to Honor MISA Detainees

The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly has passed a bill to provide pension and other benefits to individuals detained under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act during the Emergency. Despite opposition from the Congress, the bill aims to honor these individuals, offering financial and ceremonial benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 21-03-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 23:57 IST
Chhattisgarh Passes Bill to Honor MISA Detainees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly has passed a bill aimed at providing pensions and other facilities to those detained under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency period.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo emphasized that the new law would protect the interests of detainees, despite facing objections from the Congress party which staged a walkout. The bill was tabled by Sai as the 'Chhattisgarh Loktantra Senani Samman Vidheyak-2025'.

Following a heated debate on the constitutional validity of the bill, it was ultimately passed in the absence of Congress members. The legislation aims to restore honorariums and facilities scrapped by the previous government, securing substantial financial provisions for detainees and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025