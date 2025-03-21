Chhattisgarh Passes Bill to Honor MISA Detainees

The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly has passed a bill aimed at providing pensions and other facilities to those detained under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency period.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo emphasized that the new law would protect the interests of detainees, despite facing objections from the Congress party which staged a walkout. The bill was tabled by Sai as the 'Chhattisgarh Loktantra Senani Samman Vidheyak-2025'.

Following a heated debate on the constitutional validity of the bill, it was ultimately passed in the absence of Congress members. The legislation aims to restore honorariums and facilities scrapped by the previous government, securing substantial financial provisions for detainees and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)