Peru's Crime Surge Sparks Political Shakeup
Peruvian lawmakers have ousted Interior Minister Juan Jose Santivanez due to his inability to tackle the rising crime rates gripping the nation. The Peruvian government has declared a state of emergency, deploying soldiers in Lima. President Boluarte suggests capital punishment for murderers amid a significant increase in homicides.
In a decisive move, Peruvian lawmakers voted to expel Interior Minister Juan Jose Santivanez, citing his political responsibility in failing to counteract a surge in criminal activity nationwide.
The dismissal coincides with the government's declaration of a state of emergency in Lima, deploying military forces to curb the escalating violence.
The alarming rise in crime, including extortions and homicides, led President Dina Boluarte to propose the death penalty for murderers, despite current laws that restrict execution to cases of treason.
