Peru's Crime Surge Sparks Political Shakeup

In a decisive move, Peruvian lawmakers voted to expel Interior Minister Juan Jose Santivanez, citing his political responsibility in failing to counteract a surge in criminal activity nationwide.

The dismissal coincides with the government's declaration of a state of emergency in Lima, deploying military forces to curb the escalating violence.

The alarming rise in crime, including extortions and homicides, led President Dina Boluarte to propose the death penalty for murderers, despite current laws that restrict execution to cases of treason.

(With inputs from agencies.)