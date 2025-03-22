Mysterious Decapitated Body Found Near Railway Tracks
Police discovered the decapitated body of an unidentified man near Lawrence Road railway tracks. Believed to be in his early 20s, the man is suspected of dying by suicide. Lacking identification documents, his body was sent for post-mortem. Authorities are working to determine his identity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 00:21 IST
Authorities have uncovered a grim mystery as they found a decapitated body near the Lawrence Road railway tracks, according to police statements on Friday.
The victim, a young man suspected to be in his early 20s, is believed to have died by suicide, officials disclosed.
Police crime teams conducted an initial inspection and took photographs of the scene on Monday. The body was devoid of identification documents or railway tickets. Efforts are currently under way to establish the man's identity, with his remains sent to the Subzi Mandi mortuary for further examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
