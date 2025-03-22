Left Menu

Mysterious Decapitated Body Found Near Railway Tracks

Police discovered the decapitated body of an unidentified man near Lawrence Road railway tracks. Believed to be in his early 20s, the man is suspected of dying by suicide. Lacking identification documents, his body was sent for post-mortem. Authorities are working to determine his identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 00:21 IST
Mysterious Decapitated Body Found Near Railway Tracks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have uncovered a grim mystery as they found a decapitated body near the Lawrence Road railway tracks, according to police statements on Friday.

The victim, a young man suspected to be in his early 20s, is believed to have died by suicide, officials disclosed.

Police crime teams conducted an initial inspection and took photographs of the scene on Monday. The body was devoid of identification documents or railway tickets. Efforts are currently under way to establish the man's identity, with his remains sent to the Subzi Mandi mortuary for further examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025