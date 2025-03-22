Paul Weiss Faces Backlash Over Deal with White House

On Friday, the distinguished Wall Street law firm Paul Weiss found itself under heavy scrutiny for a controversial agreement with the White House, which critics argue undermines its integrity. The firm surrendered to an executive order from President Donald Trump, discarding its internal diversity policies and pledging $40 million in pro bono services to support Trump's administration.

Prominent Democratic lawyer Marc Elias sharply criticized Paul Weiss via social media, denouncing the deal as a blemish on the firm and the legal profession as a whole. The firm's chairman, Brad Karp, defended the move in internal communications, saying it aligned with their stance of political neutrality and allows them to refocus on client work.

This agreement comes after a series of aggressive measures by Trump to pressure firms with ties to his Democratic rivals, involving suspensions and threats from the administration. While the deal potentially shields Paul Weiss from further repercussions, it has sparked internal dissent and concern about its recruitment prospects among upcoming legal talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)