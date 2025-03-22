Left Menu

Paul Weiss Faces Backlash Over Deal with White House

Paul Weiss, a major law firm, is criticized for striking a deal with the Trump administration, conceding to drop diversity policies and support certain initiatives. This agreement followed an executive order that threatened its business, sparking unrest among lawyers and raising questions about political independence.

On Friday, the distinguished Wall Street law firm Paul Weiss found itself under heavy scrutiny for a controversial agreement with the White House, which critics argue undermines its integrity. The firm surrendered to an executive order from President Donald Trump, discarding its internal diversity policies and pledging $40 million in pro bono services to support Trump's administration.

Prominent Democratic lawyer Marc Elias sharply criticized Paul Weiss via social media, denouncing the deal as a blemish on the firm and the legal profession as a whole. The firm's chairman, Brad Karp, defended the move in internal communications, saying it aligned with their stance of political neutrality and allows them to refocus on client work.

This agreement comes after a series of aggressive measures by Trump to pressure firms with ties to his Democratic rivals, involving suspensions and threats from the administration. While the deal potentially shields Paul Weiss from further repercussions, it has sparked internal dissent and concern about its recruitment prospects among upcoming legal talents.

