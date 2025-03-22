Historic Ruling Opens Adoption Doors for Singles in Italy

In a historical shift, Italy's Constitutional Court has ruled that unmarried individuals can now adopt foreign minors. This judgment ends a 40-year prohibition and potentially sets the stage for Italian singles to adopt within the country in the future.

The court deemed the exclusion of singles under the 1983 Italian law unconstitutional, citing risks to children's rights to a stable family environment. Concerns have grown over dwindling international adoption rates, exacerbated by difficult procedures and financial burdens.

Italy's adoption commission reported a decline of 5.6% in international adoptions in early 2024, compared to the previous year. Celebrated by Italy's centre-left, the ruling contrasts with Premier Giorgia Meloni's conservative stance, emphasizing a potential legislative update to include singles and gay couples in adoption and parental rights.

