Trump Administration Seeks Judge's Recusal in Perkins Coie Case
The Trump administration has requested U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell to withdraw from a case involving Trump's executive order against law firm Perkins Coie, citing perceived bias. Lawyers highlighted Howell's previous rulings against Trump as potential evidence of partiality. This follows increased judicial scrutiny of Trump's executive powers.
The Trump administration, on Friday, formally requested the recusal of U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell from overseeing a legal challenge to Trump's executive order against Perkins Coie. The administration cited concerns over perceived bias by Howell, referencing past rulings that suggested hostility toward President Trump.
The Department of Justice highlighted Howell's history of rulings against Trump and her comments on cases related to Trump's supporters involved in the January 6 Capitol riot. The judge recently blocked the enforcement of Trump's order against the law firm, which was viewed as a likely constitutional violation.
This move comes amid increasing tensions between the Trump administration and the judiciary, as courts continue to scrutinize the president's broad exercise of executive power. The administration's aggressive stance signals a growing conflict over the limits of presidential authority.
(With inputs from agencies.)