Trump Administration Seeks Judge's Recusal in Perkins Coie Case

The Trump administration, on Friday, formally requested the recusal of U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell from overseeing a legal challenge to Trump's executive order against Perkins Coie. The administration cited concerns over perceived bias by Howell, referencing past rulings that suggested hostility toward President Trump.

The Department of Justice highlighted Howell's history of rulings against Trump and her comments on cases related to Trump's supporters involved in the January 6 Capitol riot. The judge recently blocked the enforcement of Trump's order against the law firm, which was viewed as a likely constitutional violation.

This move comes amid increasing tensions between the Trump administration and the judiciary, as courts continue to scrutinize the president's broad exercise of executive power. The administration's aggressive stance signals a growing conflict over the limits of presidential authority.

