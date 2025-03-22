Sudanese Army Secures Strategic Victory in Khartoum

The Sudanese army announced on Friday that it gained full control of the presidential palace in downtown Khartoum, a significant stride in the ongoing conflict with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). This gain comes after a prolonged struggle with the RSF, which has fortified its hold in the western region of Sudan, moving the country towards possible partition.

The situation remains volatile, with the RSF claiming to launch a deadly attack soon after the army's announcement. Amid the chaos, reports have emerged of drone strikes and casualties that include soldiers and media personnel. Allegations of war crimes loom over both factions, complicating the international response.

With the army asserting dominance in central Khartoum, many Sudanese civilians express cautious optimism for a safer future despite continued clashes in the north. The nation teeters on the brink of a humanitarian crisis, with severe famine and the spread of diseases impacting millions.

