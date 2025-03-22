Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Houthis' Missile Strikes and Regional Unrest

The Houthis, aligned with Iran, claimed responsibility for missile attacks, with one intercepted targeting Israel's Ben Gurion Airport. The aggression follows U.S. strikes in the region, marking increased hostility within the Middle East. The Houthis pledge to escalate actions against Israel, affecting commerce and regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 04:37 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 04:37 IST
Escalating Tensions: Houthis' Missile Strikes and Regional Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military announced it successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, marking an escalation in regional tensions. Just a day earlier, Israeli forces had thwarted two other projectiles believed to have been launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militants.

The Houthis, notorious for their alignment with Iranian interests, openly claimed the missile aimed at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport. Yahya Saree, the group's military spokesperson, declared in a televised statement that this marked their third attack on Israel in merely 48 hours, highlighting a significant rise in hostilities.

Additionally, without substantiating claims, the Houthis alleged attacks on the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman. This series of actions underscores their promise to intensify strikes in response to U.S. military operations and continued Israeli assaults on Gaza, creating profound impacts on global commerce and regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025