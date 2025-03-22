Escalating Tensions: Houthis' Missile Strikes and Regional Unrest
The Houthis, aligned with Iran, claimed responsibility for missile attacks, with one intercepted targeting Israel's Ben Gurion Airport. The aggression follows U.S. strikes in the region, marking increased hostility within the Middle East. The Houthis pledge to escalate actions against Israel, affecting commerce and regional stability.
The Israeli military announced it successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, marking an escalation in regional tensions. Just a day earlier, Israeli forces had thwarted two other projectiles believed to have been launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militants.
The Houthis, notorious for their alignment with Iranian interests, openly claimed the missile aimed at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport. Yahya Saree, the group's military spokesperson, declared in a televised statement that this marked their third attack on Israel in merely 48 hours, highlighting a significant rise in hostilities.
Additionally, without substantiating claims, the Houthis alleged attacks on the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman. This series of actions underscores their promise to intensify strikes in response to U.S. military operations and continued Israeli assaults on Gaza, creating profound impacts on global commerce and regional peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
