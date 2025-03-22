US Governance Under Scrutiny: Immigration, Legal, and Governmental Shake-ups

U.S. immigration officials have asked a pro-Palestinian Cornell University student to surrender as part of deportation proceedings, marking a significant action under current immigration policies.

Billionaire Elon Musk has held groundbreaking talks at the Pentagon, urging for the prosecution of defense leaks and potentially reshaping governmental interactions with private entities.

President Donald Trump has revoked legal status for over 500,000 immigrants from various countries while his administration faces criticism over efforts to shield him from lawsuits related to the January 6 Capitol events, reflecting ongoing legal and political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)