Tragic Discovery: Two Men Found Dead with Slit Throats in Pankheda
Two men, Manoj and Rohit, both in their mid-twenties, were found dead outside Pankheda village with slit throats. The police have launched an investigation into their deaths, deploying additional forces to maintain order. The deceased were preparing for competitive exams. The case is under investigation.
Country:
India
In a grim discovery, two men were found dead with their throats slit on the outskirts of Pankheda village, as confirmed by the local police authorities on Saturday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vishwajeet Srivastava stated that the bodies of Manoj (25) and Rohit (26) were discovered around 10.15 pm on Friday, following an alert received by the Kakori police station.
Both victims, who were residents of Pankheda village and preparing for competitive exams, met a gruesome fate. Police have reinforced their presence in the area to uphold law and order while the investigation proceeds. The bodies have undergone postmortem examinations and inquiries are ongoing from various investigative angles, according to Srivastava.
