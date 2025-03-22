Left Menu

Demolition in Anantnag Strikes Blow Against Terrorism

Authorities have demolished an illegally constructed house in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, linked to a Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist handler. The operation reclaimed encroached state land, targeting Haroon Rashid Ganie, a known terrorist handler. It is part of a wider campaign against terror networks in the region.

Srinagar | Updated: 22-03-2025 15:03 IST
In a decisive move against terror networks, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir demolished a house allegedly linked to a notorious Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist handler. The action took place in the Anantnag district, targeting an illegal structure connected to Haroon Rashid Ganie, a terrorist known for orchestrating threats against national security.

The Anantnag Police, alongside the district administration, executed the operation, reclaiming unlawfully occupied state land at Rekha Hassanpora. The effort forms part of an ongoing strategy to dismantle the infrastructure supporting terror activities in the region, demonstrating a firm stance against misuse of government property.

Operating from Pakistan since 2018, Ganie has been accused of facilitating terrorism. The police's commitment to law and order is clear, as they reinforce their determination to prevent any misuse of land for illegal endeavors, maintaining a critical stance against terrorism in South Kashmir.

