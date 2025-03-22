The Enigmatic Healer: Abduction and Murder in Kerala

In a significant judgment, a Kerala court on Saturday pronounced jail terms for three individuals involved in a 2019 abduction and murder case. Among those sentenced is Shaibin Ashraf, who received over 13 years for his role in the heinous crime against a Mysuru-based healer, Shaba Sharif.

Judge Thushar M detailed the penalties under sections of the IPC, underscoring the conspiracy and confinement that led to Sharif's killing. The sentences, running consecutively, highlight the gravity of the offenses, including a DNA breakthrough that revealed the identity of the victim through a single hair strand.

This chilling case came to light during an unrelated theft investigation, unraveling a plan to exploit a secret medicinal recipe. Amid tense confrontations and dramatic revelations, key conspirators were convicted, while nine accomplices were acquitted. Justice, albeit late, prevailed for Sharif's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)