The Enigmatic Healer: Abduction and Murder in Kerala
A Kerala court sentences three men, led by businessman Shaibin Ashraf, for the 2019 abduction and murder of healer Shaba Sharif. This case, unraveled through DNA evidence and confessions, exposed a sinister plot over a secret medicinal recipe. Sentences range from five to thirteen years.
In a significant judgment, a Kerala court on Saturday pronounced jail terms for three individuals involved in a 2019 abduction and murder case. Among those sentenced is Shaibin Ashraf, who received over 13 years for his role in the heinous crime against a Mysuru-based healer, Shaba Sharif.
Judge Thushar M detailed the penalties under sections of the IPC, underscoring the conspiracy and confinement that led to Sharif's killing. The sentences, running consecutively, highlight the gravity of the offenses, including a DNA breakthrough that revealed the identity of the victim through a single hair strand.
This chilling case came to light during an unrelated theft investigation, unraveling a plan to exploit a secret medicinal recipe. Amid tense confrontations and dramatic revelations, key conspirators were convicted, while nine accomplices were acquitted. Justice, albeit late, prevailed for Sharif's family.
