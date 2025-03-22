Left Menu

The Enigmatic Healer: Abduction and Murder in Kerala

A Kerala court sentences three men, led by businessman Shaibin Ashraf, for the 2019 abduction and murder of healer Shaba Sharif. This case, unraveled through DNA evidence and confessions, exposed a sinister plot over a secret medicinal recipe. Sentences range from five to thirteen years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 22-03-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 15:38 IST
The Enigmatic Healer: Abduction and Murder in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judgment, a Kerala court on Saturday pronounced jail terms for three individuals involved in a 2019 abduction and murder case. Among those sentenced is Shaibin Ashraf, who received over 13 years for his role in the heinous crime against a Mysuru-based healer, Shaba Sharif.

Judge Thushar M detailed the penalties under sections of the IPC, underscoring the conspiracy and confinement that led to Sharif's killing. The sentences, running consecutively, highlight the gravity of the offenses, including a DNA breakthrough that revealed the identity of the victim through a single hair strand.

This chilling case came to light during an unrelated theft investigation, unraveling a plan to exploit a secret medicinal recipe. Amid tense confrontations and dramatic revelations, key conspirators were convicted, while nine accomplices were acquitted. Justice, albeit late, prevailed for Sharif's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025