Himachal Dhaba Owner Shot in Theft Attempt: A Growing Concern

Two motorcycle-born assailants fired at a dhaba owner in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh during an attempted robbery, police reported Saturday. The shocking incident unfolded on Friday night, leaving the community in shock and raising concerns over local law enforcement.

Pradeep Guleria, owner of the eatery in Dayari Tilli, caught the criminals stealing cash from the counter while preparing a customer's packed meal. When confronted, the thieves opened fire, injuring Guleria before escaping with the cash and an LED television.

A legal case has been filed under various provisions, including attempted murder and theft, at the Sadar police station. A special investigation team, led by an Additional Superintendent of Police, is actively pursuing the culprits who remain at large. Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur, a former classmate of Guleria, urged tighter law enforcement, citing previous violent incidents as evidence of increasing disorder.

