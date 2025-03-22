Left Menu

Himachal Dhaba Owner Shot in Theft Attempt: A Growing Concern

In Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, two assailants on motorcycles shot dhaba owner Pradeep Guleria during a robbery attempt. They stole cash and an LED TV, fleeing the scene. A special investigation team is probing the case, as opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur highlights escalating lawlessness in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandi/Shimla | Updated: 22-03-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 15:43 IST
Himachal Dhaba Owner Shot in Theft Attempt: A Growing Concern
  • Country:
  • India

Two motorcycle-born assailants fired at a dhaba owner in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh during an attempted robbery, police reported Saturday. The shocking incident unfolded on Friday night, leaving the community in shock and raising concerns over local law enforcement.

Pradeep Guleria, owner of the eatery in Dayari Tilli, caught the criminals stealing cash from the counter while preparing a customer's packed meal. When confronted, the thieves opened fire, injuring Guleria before escaping with the cash and an LED television.

A legal case has been filed under various provisions, including attempted murder and theft, at the Sadar police station. A special investigation team, led by an Additional Superintendent of Police, is actively pursuing the culprits who remain at large. Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur, a former classmate of Guleria, urged tighter law enforcement, citing previous violent incidents as evidence of increasing disorder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025