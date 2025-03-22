Left Menu

Israel Launches Strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

The Israeli military targeted Hezbollah in Lebanon following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's directive in response to rocket attacks on Israel. Strikes were carried out in southern Lebanon after Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz demanded a forceful response to Hezbollah's aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-03-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:01 IST
Representative Image
  • Israel

The Israeli military launched strikes on Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon on Saturday, intensifying regional tensions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz ordered these strikes in retaliation for rocket attacks targeting Israel earlier that morning.

This decisive action marks Israel's firm stance against what it describes as 'terrorist' activities perpetrated by Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

