Grisly Murder Sparks Nationwide Outrage: Police Push for Swift Justice

Police aim to expedite the trial of Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla, accused of murdering her husband Saurabh Rajput. With national attention on the case, authorities are prioritizing a swift charge sheet and trial to secure a quick conviction and severe punishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 22-03-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:09 IST
Authorities are intensifying efforts to bring Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla to swift justice following the brutal murder of Saurabh Rajput. Senior police officials have emphasized their commitment to filing a rapid charge sheet and ensuring the case proceeds in a fast-track court.

The gruesome details of the crime, involving drugging, stabbing, and dismembering the victim, have shocked the nation. After the murder, the accused misled the victim's family while vacationing in Himachal Pradesh. The brutality has drawn widespread public attention, sparking calls for a thorough investigation and strong prosecution.

Investigators are recording statements and examining evidence, including the suspects' post-crime activities. Social media has further fueled public interest, with videos of the accused dancing during Holi celebrations and exchanges with a cab driver surfacing online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

