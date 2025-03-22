Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: 44 Dead in Jihadi Attack on Niger Village

A jihadi group attacked a village in western Niger, killing 44 civilians and injuring 13. The attack, attributed to the Islamic State in the Great Sahara, occurred during Friday prayers. Niger and neighboring countries have been battling insurgencies for years, with recent military coups intensifying the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 22-03-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:09 IST
Tragedy Strikes: 44 Dead in Jihadi Attack on Niger Village
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Senegal

An attack by a jihadi group on a village in western Niger has resulted in the tragic death of 44 civilians, as reported by the country's Interior Ministry.

The attack unfolded on Friday afternoon in the village of Fambita, located in Kokorou's rural commune near the border shared with Mali and Burkina Faso. The Interior Ministry attributed the violence to the Islamic State in the Great Sahara (EIGS).

A statement from the ministry described the assault, noting that it began around 2 PM as Muslim worshippers were deep in Friday prayers when terrorists, armed heavily, encircled the mosque to perpetrate a massacre of brutal ferocity. In addition to the attack, the gunmen set fire to a market and several houses before withdrawing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025