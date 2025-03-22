Tragedy Strikes: 44 Dead in Jihadi Attack on Niger Village

An attack by a jihadi group on a village in western Niger has resulted in the tragic death of 44 civilians, as reported by the country's Interior Ministry.

The attack unfolded on Friday afternoon in the village of Fambita, located in Kokorou's rural commune near the border shared with Mali and Burkina Faso. The Interior Ministry attributed the violence to the Islamic State in the Great Sahara (EIGS).

A statement from the ministry described the assault, noting that it began around 2 PM as Muslim worshippers were deep in Friday prayers when terrorists, armed heavily, encircled the mosque to perpetrate a massacre of brutal ferocity. In addition to the attack, the gunmen set fire to a market and several houses before withdrawing.

(With inputs from agencies.)