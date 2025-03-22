Police Constables Suspended for Reckless Firing at Wedding

Two constables from the Ramraj police station in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, have faced suspension after engaging in reckless celebratory gunfire at a wedding. The incident prompted swift action by the police department.

Circle Officer Yatendra Kumar Nagar confirmed that a case has been filed against Prashant Kumar, who was caught on video firing a weapon. The video, which quickly went viral on social media, also showed another constable, Gaurav Kumar, at the scene.

The disciplinary measures were instituted following the public outcry generated by the viral footage, highlighting concerns over police conduct and accountability during such personal events.

