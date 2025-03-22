Police Constables Suspended for Reckless Firing at Wedding
Two police constables from Ramraj, Muzaffarnagar have been suspended after a video showed them involved in celebratory gunfire at a wedding. Prashant Kumar was booked for firing, and Gaurav Kumar was present. The incident came to attention through a viral social media video.
- Country:
- India
Two constables from the Ramraj police station in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, have faced suspension after engaging in reckless celebratory gunfire at a wedding. The incident prompted swift action by the police department.
Circle Officer Yatendra Kumar Nagar confirmed that a case has been filed against Prashant Kumar, who was caught on video firing a weapon. The video, which quickly went viral on social media, also showed another constable, Gaurav Kumar, at the scene.
The disciplinary measures were instituted following the public outcry generated by the viral footage, highlighting concerns over police conduct and accountability during such personal events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Muzaffarnagar
- police
- constables
- suspended
- celebratory
- firing
- wedding
- viral
- video
- social media
ALSO READ
Democrat-led states join legal fight over Trump's mass firings of federal workers
A Grand Union: Legal Luminaries and Political Stalwarts Attend Riya Rathi and Ashutosh Dhankar's Spectacular Wedding
West Virginia Workers Reel from Mass Government Firings under Trump Administration
South Carolina Prepares for Rare Firing Squad Execution
Rajasthan: The Bollywood Hub and Wedding Paradise