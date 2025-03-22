The Mystery of Biju Joseph: A Tale of Friendship, Betrayal, and Tragedy
Biju Joseph, a Thodupuzha native, was found dead in a manhole in Kalayanthani, suspected murdered due to a financial dispute with his former business partner. Three individuals, including the partner, were detained. Allegedly hired goons led to a fatal scuffle. The ongoing investigation may reveal more.
Authorities have detained three individuals as part of an investigation into the mysterious death of Biju Joseph, whose body was found in a manhole within the premises of a catering firm in Kalayanthani.
The case has taken a sinister turn as it appears to be rooted in a financial disagreement between Joseph and his former business partner. Joseph vanished after a morning walk, only to be found dead, sparking police inquiries.
Preliminary findings suggest that the partner, unable to recover owed money, allegedly employed two goons. An abduction attempt turned fatal, implicating the partner and leading to his arrest. The investigation is ongoing, with the police expected to release further information soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
