Left Menu

The Mystery of Biju Joseph: A Tale of Friendship, Betrayal, and Tragedy

Biju Joseph, a Thodupuzha native, was found dead in a manhole in Kalayanthani, suspected murdered due to a financial dispute with his former business partner. Three individuals, including the partner, were detained. Allegedly hired goons led to a fatal scuffle. The ongoing investigation may reveal more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 22-03-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:42 IST
The Mystery of Biju Joseph: A Tale of Friendship, Betrayal, and Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have detained three individuals as part of an investigation into the mysterious death of Biju Joseph, whose body was found in a manhole within the premises of a catering firm in Kalayanthani.

The case has taken a sinister turn as it appears to be rooted in a financial disagreement between Joseph and his former business partner. Joseph vanished after a morning walk, only to be found dead, sparking police inquiries.

Preliminary findings suggest that the partner, unable to recover owed money, allegedly employed two goons. An abduction attempt turned fatal, implicating the partner and leading to his arrest. The investigation is ongoing, with the police expected to release further information soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025