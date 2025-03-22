The Mystery of Biju Joseph: A Tale of Friendship, Betrayal, and Tragedy

Authorities have detained three individuals as part of an investigation into the mysterious death of Biju Joseph, whose body was found in a manhole within the premises of a catering firm in Kalayanthani.

The case has taken a sinister turn as it appears to be rooted in a financial disagreement between Joseph and his former business partner. Joseph vanished after a morning walk, only to be found dead, sparking police inquiries.

Preliminary findings suggest that the partner, unable to recover owed money, allegedly employed two goons. An abduction attempt turned fatal, implicating the partner and leading to his arrest. The investigation is ongoing, with the police expected to release further information soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)