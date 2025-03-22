Call for Fair Delimitation: States Unite Against Population-Based Constituency Changes

The DMK-led Joint Action Committee is rallying against changes in Parliamentary constituency boundaries based on population data. The committee has petitioned for an extension of the current boundaries, frozen since the 1971 Census, for another 25 years, citing the need to support states controlling their population effectively.

Resolutions from the meeting emphasize that any delimitation should happen transparently, considering inputs from all states. The legislative intent behind past Constitutional amendments was to reward population control, and states adhering to it should not be penalized. The committee asserts the constitutional amendment as necessary to maintain this fairness.

A united parliamentary strategy is in place to oppose any contrary moves by the central government. States will adopt resolutions, and public awareness efforts are underway highlighting the potential consequences of delimitation adjustments. Meanwhile, the DMK has played an active role in spreading their message through social media campaigns.

