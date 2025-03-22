Shaky Truce: Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Flare as Border Skirmishes Resume

Tensions have erupted between Israel and Hezbollah, with Israeli forces launching airstrikes on southern Lebanon following alleged rocket attacks from across the border. These hostilities, breaking a fragile ceasefire, echo the deadly Gaza conflict and have ignited regional instability exacerbated by potential alliances involving Hamas and Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu authorized aggressive military actions against designated terror targets in Lebanon. In contrast, Hezbollah, while disowning the rocket launch, reiterated its ceasefire commitment. The ceasefire, brokered in November, required Hezbollah's military disarmament in southern Lebanon—a condition Israel claims remains unmet.

The United Nations and Lebanese officials express serious concerns about the renewed violence. UN peacekeepers labeled the situation as volatile, while Lebanese leadership, including President Joseph Aoun, emphasizes military control within Lebanon's borders. Both sides accuse each other of violating the truce, risking further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)