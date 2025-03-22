Tensions Reignite: Israeli Strikes on Lebanon Amid Fragile Truce

Israeli forces launched artillery and airstrikes against south Lebanon on Saturday, following the interception of rockets fired from across the border. The incident jeopardizes the unsteady ceasefire established to end last year's conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, a Lebanese armed group.

Despite the accusations, Hezbollah denied responsibility, asserting it remained committed to the ceasefire. Meanwhile, Israeli officials claimed uncertainty about the group behind the rocket attacks, a topic they continue to investigate. In retaliation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered military action against several Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

As tensions escalate, the international community, including the United Nations, remains concerned about the potential ramifications of renewed violence. Amid accusations from both sides of failing to uphold the ceasefire terms, the situation remains precarious, with potential consequences for regional stability.

