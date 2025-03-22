Judicial Accountability and Political Allegations: A Call for Transparency

Ravi Shankar Prasad, former law minister, voices his respect for judicial independence while urging the consideration of accountability within the judiciary. His comments follow the cash recovery from a Delhi High Court judge's residence, a case now under the scrutiny of the Supreme Court.

Reflecting on his tenure as law minister, Prasad recalls the National Judicial (Appointment) Commission proposal, which aimed to replace the judge appointment system, struck down by the Supreme Court, underscoring the ongoing debate over judicial transparency.

In matters beyond judiciary, Prasad critiques Karnataka's reservation policies and questions the qualifications of political adversaries like Rahul Gandhi, reflecting broader political tensions. He affirms strong ties with Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar amidst upcoming elections, emphasizing political stability in the state.

