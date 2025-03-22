Judicial Accountability and Political Allegations: A Call for Transparency
Former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad emphasizes the importance of judicial accountability alongside independence. While addressing alleged misconduct in the judiciary, he criticizes political opponents, highlighting concerns over meritocracy and constitutional violations involving reservations in Karnataka. Prasad underscores the need for judicial sensitivity towards women's rights and endorses his party's alliance with Nitish Kumar.
- Country:
- India
Ravi Shankar Prasad, former law minister, voices his respect for judicial independence while urging the consideration of accountability within the judiciary. His comments follow the cash recovery from a Delhi High Court judge's residence, a case now under the scrutiny of the Supreme Court.
Reflecting on his tenure as law minister, Prasad recalls the National Judicial (Appointment) Commission proposal, which aimed to replace the judge appointment system, struck down by the Supreme Court, underscoring the ongoing debate over judicial transparency.
In matters beyond judiciary, Prasad critiques Karnataka's reservation policies and questions the qualifications of political adversaries like Rahul Gandhi, reflecting broader political tensions. He affirms strong ties with Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar amidst upcoming elections, emphasizing political stability in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi begins two-day Gujarat visit, meets key Congress leaders
Rahul Gandhi's Gujarat Mission: Reviving Congress for 2027
We have to filter out leaders and workers who are in the Congress but are working for the BJP: Rahul Gandhi.
Political Jabs: BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's Remarks
We should not ask people of Gujarat to give us power till we fulfil our responsibilities: Rahul Gandhi.