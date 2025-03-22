Las Cruces Mass Shooting: Investigation Underway

Police in Las Cruces, New Mexico, are investigating a mass shooting that occurred overnight at a city park, leaving multiple individuals injured. The incident took place at Young Park, where authorities discovered several victims with gunshot wounds shortly after 10 pm Friday.

Most victims were rushed to local hospitals, while others were transferred to University Medical Center in El Paso. The precise number of injured individuals, as well as the severity of their injuries, is still unknown, police reported.

Local law enforcement, supported by the New Mexico State Police, the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office, the FBI, and the ATF, have launched a manhunt for the suspect or suspects involved. The surrounding area remains closed as the investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)