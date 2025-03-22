Demand for CBI Probe Intensifies Over Mysterious Death of HPPCL Engineer

The untimely death of Vimal Negi, a chief engineer at Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), has sparked allegations of foul play and demands for a CBI investigation. On Saturday, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, alongside other BJP leaders, met Negi's family, stating that a CBI probe would address lingering questions.

Negi went missing on March 10, and his body was found in Bilaspur the following Tuesday. His family, alleging foul play, is calling for an unbiased investigation. Negi's wife claims her husband was pressured and harassed by seniors, which she believes led to his demise.

The case has highlighted criticisms of HPPCL's internal operations. The police have filed a case under sections 108 and 3 (5), but the state's Chief Minister remains resistant to a CBI inquiry, instead accusing the BJP of sensationalism. The controversy continues, with BJP leaders urging further action.

