Swift Action at the Border: Assam Curbs Illegal Infiltration

Three Bangladeshi infiltrators were caught and sent back from Assam's Sribhumi district. Chief Minister Sarma praised the police for their prompt action. The state's vigilance along the Indo-Bangladesh border, intensified due to neighboring unrest, has resulted in over 315 individuals being pushed back.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move Saturday, Assam's Sribhumi police successfully apprehended three Bangladeshi infiltrators attempting to cross the border illegally. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the police team for their swift and effective action in this matter.

Identified as Sazzad Hussain, Saiful Islam, and Md Nazmul Haque, the infiltrators were promptly intercepted and sent back, following what has become a common procedure of late. This episode is part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal border crossings.

Since unrest erupted in the neighboring country last year, Assam has intensified its security measures along the 1,885-km-long Indo-Bangladesh border. To date, over 315 infiltrators have been pushed back, reflecting the heightened vigilance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

