Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's Major Financial Boost for Key Sectors

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly approved grants totaling over Rs 7066 crore for departments like Jal Shakti and forestry. Minister Javed Ahmed Rana emphasized achievements in water supply and forest restoration. Efforts in ecotourism around Wular Lake and wildlife conservation were also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:51 IST
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has sanctioned grants exceeding Rs 7066 crore for four significant departments, as announced in their latest session on Saturday.

Introduced by Minister Javed Ahmed Rana, these grants include Rs 3502.26 crore for Jal Shakti and Rs 1545.31 crore for Forest, Ecology, and Environment, aimed at advancing crucial regional infrastructure.

Notable achievements include strides in the 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' mission, ecotourism initiatives around Wular Lake, and wildlife conservation efforts, outlining the government's comprehensive strategy to enhance social and environmental standards across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

