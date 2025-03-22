Left Menu

High-Stakes Smuggling: BSF Seizes Heroin at Indo-Bangladesh Border

The BSF intercepted a significant heroin shipment valued at Rs 6.77 crore near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Murshidabad. A Bangladeshi national was apprehended, confessing to cross-border smuggling. While one accomplice escaped, the operation highlighted ongoing illegal drug trafficking in the region.

  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) made a significant breakthrough on Saturday with the recovery of heroin worth Rs 6.77 crore. The seizure took place during a patrol near the Pirojpur border outpost along the Indo-Bangladesh line in Murshidabad, West Bengal.

In the operation, a Bangladeshi national was captured, while another suspect managed to escape, according to a BSF statement. The patrol discovered 3.387 kg of heroin abandoned by traffickers, who fled when pursued by border guards.

Upon interrogation, the apprehended individual admitted to his involvement in cross-border smuggling activities, revealing that he received the drugs from Indian contacts to deliver across the border.

