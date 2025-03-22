Left Menu

UDF's Coastal Crusade: March Against Deep-Sea Mining

The Congress-led UDF announced protests against the Union and state governments over deep-sea mining and other issues. A march from Nellikkunnu Beach to Vizhinjam will highlight coastal community concerns, with demands for policy changes and financial support for affected residents.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has slated a series of protests targeting both the Union and state governments, objecting to the controversial deep-sea mining policy. The announcement from UDF Convenor M M Hassan came from the KPCC headquarters on Saturday, emphasizing tensions in the coastal regions of Kerala.

A protest march starting April 21 from Nellikkunnu Beach in Kasaragod district will journey to Vizhinjam, with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan at the helm. The rally aims to spotlight the plight of coastal communities amid ongoing government initiatives perceived as harmful.

The UDF's agenda includes urging the cessation of deep-sea mining plans and demanding fuel subsidies for fishermen alongside measures to counteract coastal erosion. Additionally, day-and-night sit-ins are planned to protest against local government fund cuts, an initiative seen as fundamental to regional stability.

