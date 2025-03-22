Trump Administration Faces Initial Deportation Challenges

WASHINGTON, Feb 21 - Newly obtained data reveals that U.S. President Donald Trump deported 37,660 individuals in his first month, a figure significantly lower than the 57,000 monthly average during Joe Biden's last year in office.

Despite claims of higher deportations, Trump's approach, supported by Central American agreements, still lags behind previous administrations. The administration is aiming to boost figures with international help.

Efforts to expand deportations face logistical challenges with space constraints in detention facilities, a scenario compounded by internal staffing and resource realignments within federal enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)