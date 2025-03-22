Tragedy Strikes: CRPF Personnel Killed in Jharkhand IED Blast
A CRPF personnel was killed and another injured in an IED blast by Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district during an anti-Naxal operation. The blast took place near Vangram Marangponga forest. The injured personnel were airlifted to Ranchi. Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the incident.
A CRPF personnel lost his life, and another was injured in a tragic IED explosion in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Saturday, according to local police.
The incident occurred around 2.30 pm in the Vangram Marangponga forest area amid an anti-Naxal operation. The Maoist-planted explosive went off during a search mission, confirmed Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar.
Sunil Kumar Mandal of the CRPF 193 battalion succumbed to his injuries following the blast, while fellow personnel Partha Pratim Dey was also wounded. Both injured men were airlifted to Ranchi for urgent medical treatment. Later, Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended his condolences and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.
