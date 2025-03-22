Tragedy Strikes: CRPF Personnel Killed in Jharkhand IED Blast

A CRPF personnel lost his life, and another was injured in a tragic IED explosion in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Saturday, according to local police.

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm in the Vangram Marangponga forest area amid an anti-Naxal operation. The Maoist-planted explosive went off during a search mission, confirmed Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar.

Sunil Kumar Mandal of the CRPF 193 battalion succumbed to his injuries following the blast, while fellow personnel Partha Pratim Dey was also wounded. Both injured men were airlifted to Ranchi for urgent medical treatment. Later, Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended his condolences and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

