Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: CRPF Personnel Killed in Jharkhand IED Blast

A CRPF personnel was killed and another injured in an IED blast by Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district during an anti-Naxal operation. The blast took place near Vangram Marangponga forest. The injured personnel were airlifted to Ranchi. Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 22-03-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 21:47 IST
Tragedy Strikes: CRPF Personnel Killed in Jharkhand IED Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A CRPF personnel lost his life, and another was injured in a tragic IED explosion in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Saturday, according to local police.

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm in the Vangram Marangponga forest area amid an anti-Naxal operation. The Maoist-planted explosive went off during a search mission, confirmed Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar.

Sunil Kumar Mandal of the CRPF 193 battalion succumbed to his injuries following the blast, while fellow personnel Partha Pratim Dey was also wounded. Both injured men were airlifted to Ranchi for urgent medical treatment. Later, Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended his condolences and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025