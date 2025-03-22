Balochistan's Strife: Strikes and Violence Escalate

A shutter-down strike swept across Balochistan, Pakistan, on Saturday following a violent clash between police and the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

Following the arrest of Mahrang Baloch, BYC's leader, protests erupted over claims of police brutality at a previous sit-in opposing enforced disappearances. The government disputes these allegations, maintaining that protesters instigated the violence.

Amid continuing unrest in the region, security forces have intensified measures, though no arrests have been made despite recent targeted attacks on Punjabi workers by unknown assailants in Kalat district.

(With inputs from agencies.)