Balochistan's Strife: Strikes and Violence Escalate

A shutter-down strike was observed in Balochistan, Pakistan, following a clash between police and the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC). The conflict was linked to protests against alleged enforced disappearances. Arrests were made, fatalities reported, and tensions remain high as violence and unrest continue in the province.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A shutter-down strike swept across Balochistan, Pakistan, on Saturday following a violent clash between police and the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

Following the arrest of Mahrang Baloch, BYC's leader, protests erupted over claims of police brutality at a previous sit-in opposing enforced disappearances. The government disputes these allegations, maintaining that protesters instigated the violence.

Amid continuing unrest in the region, security forces have intensified measures, though no arrests have been made despite recent targeted attacks on Punjabi workers by unknown assailants in Kalat district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

