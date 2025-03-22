Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Overhauls Naxal Violence Rehabilitation Policy

The Chhattisgarh government introduces a comprehensive policy to aid victims of Naxal violence, enhancing compensation and rehabilitation measures. The policy aims to reintegrate surrendered Naxalites into society while providing land, financial aid, education, and incentives to victims and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh cabinet has approved a comprehensive policy to address the aftermath of Naxal violence in the state. This policy aims to assist civilian victims by offering land, increased compensation, and rehabilitation opportunities. It also includes provisions for the reintegration of surrendered Naxalites into society.

The newly adopted 'Chhattisgarh Naxal Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy-2025' seeks to balance strict action against Naxalism with supportive measures for affected individuals. The initiative includes free education, job opportunities, and healthcare facilities for victims, as well as legal aid for surrendered Naxalites to facilitate a fresh start.

Compensation schemes are significantly enhanced under the policy, with increased payouts for deaths, injuries, and disabilities resulting from anti-Naxalite operations. Notably, financial incentives are introduced for land acquisition and employment, aiming to encourage societal reintegration and deter Naxalite activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

