Chhattisgarh Overhauls Naxal Violence Rehabilitation Policy

The Chhattisgarh cabinet has approved a comprehensive policy to address the aftermath of Naxal violence in the state. This policy aims to assist civilian victims by offering land, increased compensation, and rehabilitation opportunities. It also includes provisions for the reintegration of surrendered Naxalites into society.

The newly adopted 'Chhattisgarh Naxal Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy-2025' seeks to balance strict action against Naxalism with supportive measures for affected individuals. The initiative includes free education, job opportunities, and healthcare facilities for victims, as well as legal aid for surrendered Naxalites to facilitate a fresh start.

Compensation schemes are significantly enhanced under the policy, with increased payouts for deaths, injuries, and disabilities resulting from anti-Naxalite operations. Notably, financial incentives are introduced for land acquisition and employment, aiming to encourage societal reintegration and deter Naxalite activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)