Man Sentenced for Sharing Obscene Images in Student WhatsApp Group

In a significant verdict, a local court handed a five-year prison sentence to Ashiq, a resident of Badarpur, for distributing obscene material in a school's WhatsApp group originally meant for online classes.

The punishment, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Neeru Kamboj, also includes a fine of Rs 13,000. The case dates back to January 2022 when Ashiq deceitfully joined the group by posing as a student's guardian.

He proceeded to share inappropriate images and interact improperly with a teacher. Alerted by the teacher, the school approached the authorities, leading to his arrest under the IT Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, with sentencing announced on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)