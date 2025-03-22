Left Menu

Man Sentenced for Sharing Obscene Images in Student WhatsApp Group

A local court sentenced Ashiq from Badarpur to five years in prison and a fine for sharing obscene content in a school WhatsApp group. Mistaken as a student’s parent, he joined the group and engaged in inappropriate conversations. The school reported it, leading to his arrest under relevant Acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuh | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant verdict, a local court handed a five-year prison sentence to Ashiq, a resident of Badarpur, for distributing obscene material in a school's WhatsApp group originally meant for online classes.

The punishment, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Neeru Kamboj, also includes a fine of Rs 13,000. The case dates back to January 2022 when Ashiq deceitfully joined the group by posing as a student's guardian.

He proceeded to share inappropriate images and interact improperly with a teacher. Alerted by the teacher, the school approached the authorities, leading to his arrest under the IT Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, with sentencing announced on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

