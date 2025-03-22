Left Menu

Kerala's D-Hunt Initiative: A Successful Crackdown on Narcotics

Kerala Police's D-Hunt drive has led to the registration of 7,038 cases and 7,307 arrests within a month, significantly reducing narcotics use. Public participation and awareness have been essential in the fight against drugs. The initiative includes extensive checks and a confidential tip-line for reporting drug-related activities.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:20 IST
Kerala's D-Hunt Initiative: A Successful Crackdown on Narcotics
Kerala Police's intensive campaign, D-Hunt, has successfully registered over 7,000 cases and apprehended more than 7,300 individuals in its effort to curb the use and sale of psychotropic substances like MDMA. The statewide initiative, active for just a month, has already shown a significant decline in narcotics activity.

A statement from the State Police Media Cell emphasized the positive impact of the community's involvement in this drive, attributing public awareness and participation as vital components of its success. The anti-drug effort has incorporated extensive public checks and education to reduce illegal substance use.

Led by key figures within the state's Anti-Narcotics Task Force, including ADGP Manoj Abraham, D-Hunt has also established a 24-hour Anti-Narcotics Control Room to collect public intelligence on drug-related activities. This initiative will continue through rigorous monitoring and data collection of repeat offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

