Left Menu

U.S. Lowers Reward for Sirajuddin Haqqani: Implications and Reactions

The U.S. has removed its $10 million reward for Taliban leader Sirajuddin Haqqani. Despite this, he remains on the FBI's list, accused of coordinating attacks against U.S. forces. The move, reported by an Afghan official, signals changing dynamics in U.S. foreign policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 22-03-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 23:20 IST
U.S. Lowers Reward for Sirajuddin Haqqani: Implications and Reactions
Sirajuddin Haqqani
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The United States has officially lifted its $10 million reward offer for the capture of Sirajuddin Haqqani, a prominent leader within the Taliban, according to an Afghan interior ministry spokesperson on Saturday.

Despite this development, the U.S. State Department has yet to issue an official comment. Meanwhile, the FBI continues to display the reward on its website, maintaining that Haqqani has been involved in orchestrating cross-border assaults against U.S. and coalition forces based in Afghanistan.

This decision might reflect a shift in the U.S. foreign policy and its engagement strategy with Afghanistan, indicating a complex diplomatic landscape amid evolving international dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025