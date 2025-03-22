U.S. Lowers Reward for Sirajuddin Haqqani: Implications and Reactions

The United States has officially lifted its $10 million reward offer for the capture of Sirajuddin Haqqani, a prominent leader within the Taliban, according to an Afghan interior ministry spokesperson on Saturday.

Despite this development, the U.S. State Department has yet to issue an official comment. Meanwhile, the FBI continues to display the reward on its website, maintaining that Haqqani has been involved in orchestrating cross-border assaults against U.S. and coalition forces based in Afghanistan.

This decision might reflect a shift in the U.S. foreign policy and its engagement strategy with Afghanistan, indicating a complex diplomatic landscape amid evolving international dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)