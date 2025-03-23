Controversy Erupts Over Justice Varma's Proposed Transfer
The Oudh Bar Association is protesting the proposed transfer of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma following financial allegations. Both the Allahabad and Lucknow courts threaten boycotts. Meanwhile, a Supreme Court in-house inquiry, led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, investigates Varma, who denies involvement.
The Oudh Bar Association has voiced strong opposition to the proposed transfer of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma to Allahabad or Lucknow. This follows the discovery of a large stash of cash at his official residence, leading to calls for a boycott by local courts.
In response to the controversy, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has established a three-member committee to conduct an in-house inquiry into the allegations against Varma. Khanna has ordered that no judicial work be assigned to him during the investigation.
Despite the Supreme Court Collegium not making a final decision, local bar associations have expressed severe concerns about the impact of such transfers and questioned the integrity of the judiciaries involved.
