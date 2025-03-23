Shaky Truce Endangered: New Israeli Strikes in South Lebanon

Israeli forces launched artillery and airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Saturday, responding to rocket fire from across the border, further jeopardizing the uneasy ceasefire that concluded a protracted conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Lebanese armed group Hezbollah disavowed involvement, reiterating their commitment to peace, while no faction claimed the attack responsibility. The tension erupted as Israeli forces intercepted rockets targeting Israeli towns near the boundary, prompting further military action.

In Gaza, Israeli military actions resulted in Palestinian casualties as the regional conflict sees no signs of abating despite previous ceasefire accords. UN peacekeeping urged caution, underscoring the risks of an escalated military engagement that could destabilize the region.

