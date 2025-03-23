Left Menu

Shaky Truce Endangered: New Israeli Strikes in South Lebanon

Israeli strikes hit south Lebanon following rocket attacks from the area, challenging the fragile truce with Hezbollah post the Gaza war. Though Hezbollah denies responsibility, conflicts between Israel and both Hezbollah and Hamas, backed by Iran, continue to escalate, threatening regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 02:33 IST
Shaky Truce Endangered: New Israeli Strikes in South Lebanon

Israeli forces launched artillery and airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Saturday, responding to rocket fire from across the border, further jeopardizing the uneasy ceasefire that concluded a protracted conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Lebanese armed group Hezbollah disavowed involvement, reiterating their commitment to peace, while no faction claimed the attack responsibility. The tension erupted as Israeli forces intercepted rockets targeting Israeli towns near the boundary, prompting further military action.

In Gaza, Israeli military actions resulted in Palestinian casualties as the regional conflict sees no signs of abating despite previous ceasefire accords. UN peacekeeping urged caution, underscoring the risks of an escalated military engagement that could destabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025