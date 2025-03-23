Drone Strikes Sow Fear in Kyiv's Night Sky

In a startling overnight development, Russia deployed drone attacks on Kyiv, hitting several apartment complexes and triggering fires across the city, early reports from Ukrainian officials indicated Sunday morning.

Emergency services were promptly dispatched to the historic Podil district, where drones struck two high-rise buildings, setting them ablaze. Kyiv's military administration head, Timur Tkachenko, communicated the incident through a social media post. Meanwhile, Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that although the attacks caused multiple fires, no injuries have been immediately reported.

According to Reuters reporters, the chaos was underscored by the sounds of air defense units in action. The Ukrainian capital and its eastern areas were placed under air raid alerts by the national Air Force, urging residents to remain in shelters for safety.

