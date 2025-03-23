Escalation in Gaza: Key Hamas Leaders Targeted Amid Renewed Israeli Airstrikes

In the early hours of Sunday, Israeli airstrikes in southern Gaza's Khan Younis resulted in the death of Hamas political leader Salah al-Bardaweel, a key member of the group's political office. According to reports, Bardaweel's wife was also killed in the attack.

After breaking a ceasefire agreement that had been in place since January 19, Israel has intensified its military operations in Gaza, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stating that the objective is to dismantle Hamas as both a military and governing force. Netanyahu has indicated that these actions are intended to coerce Hamas into relinquishing captured hostages.

The strikes also claimed the lives of other high-ranking officials, including Hamas' de facto government head Essam Addalees and internal security chief Mahmoud Abu Watfa. Palestinian health officials reported at least 400 fatalities on Tuesday, with the majority being women and children.

(With inputs from agencies.)