Left Menu

Night of Chaos: Drone Attack Jolts Kyiv

A night-time drone attack injured seven people and caused fires in Kyiv. Emergency services responded to multiple districts as falling debris ignited blazes in apartment buildings. The assault's scale remains unclear, with air raid alerts ringing for hours. Both Russia and Ukraine refute claims of civilian targeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 06:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 06:09 IST
Night of Chaos: Drone Attack Jolts Kyiv
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an overnight assault on Kyiv, at least seven individuals were injured, and fires ripped through high-rise apartments and other areas, according to Ukrainian officials on Sunday. Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the incident as a significant drone attack via the Telegram app, noting that one injured person required hospitalization.

Emergency responders worked across multiple city districts, tackling blazes ignited by debris from destroyed drones, especially in the historic Podil district and Dniprovskyi across the Dnipro River, as reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration.

While the exact extent of the attack is still under evaluation, the region surrounding Kyiv also witnessed injuries and property damage. Both involved parties deny targeting civilians, amid ongoing violence three years after Russia's full-scale invasion began. Negotiations push for peace, but air alert signals persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025