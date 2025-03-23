Night of Chaos: Drone Attack Jolts Kyiv

In an overnight assault on Kyiv, at least seven individuals were injured, and fires ripped through high-rise apartments and other areas, according to Ukrainian officials on Sunday. Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the incident as a significant drone attack via the Telegram app, noting that one injured person required hospitalization.

Emergency responders worked across multiple city districts, tackling blazes ignited by debris from destroyed drones, especially in the historic Podil district and Dniprovskyi across the Dnipro River, as reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration.

While the exact extent of the attack is still under evaluation, the region surrounding Kyiv also witnessed injuries and property damage. Both involved parties deny targeting civilians, amid ongoing violence three years after Russia's full-scale invasion began. Negotiations push for peace, but air alert signals persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)