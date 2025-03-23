Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Mughal-Era Mosque Amidst Violence Probe

Zafar Ali, the president of Shahi Jama Masjid, was taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team to provide a statement regarding violence that broke out on November 24. The mosque has been embroiled in controversy due to claims it sits on an ancient Hindu temple site.

Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 23-03-2025 14:13 IST
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the local police has detained Zafar Ali, president of the Shahi Jama Masjid, to record his statement concerning the violence that erupted on November 24 last year.

The historic mosque has been at the center of a heated controversy, following petitions asserting its location on an ancient Hindu temple's site, which has exacerbated tensions in the area.

Responding to questions from PTI, Sambhal Kotwali in-charge Anuj Kumar Tomar confirmed Ali's detention was linked to the SIT's investigation into the November 24 violence that resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries, including among law enforcement officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

