Controversy Surrounds Mughal-Era Mosque Amidst Violence Probe

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the local police has detained Zafar Ali, president of the Shahi Jama Masjid, to record his statement concerning the violence that erupted on November 24 last year.

The historic mosque has been at the center of a heated controversy, following petitions asserting its location on an ancient Hindu temple's site, which has exacerbated tensions in the area.

Responding to questions from PTI, Sambhal Kotwali in-charge Anuj Kumar Tomar confirmed Ali's detention was linked to the SIT's investigation into the November 24 violence that resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries, including among law enforcement officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)