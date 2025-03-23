Tragic Mystery: Young Woman Found Hanging in UP Village

A tragic discovery unfolded in Saraya Gulab Rai village as the body of 20-year-old Pooja Chauhan was found hanging from a tree, raising suspicions of foul play. Her hands were bound behind her back and her feet were nearly six feet above the ground, according to police reports.

Authorities were alerted to the gruesome scene through the emergency response line, 112. Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh disclosed that Pooja was alone at home, with her family away for medical treatment in Lucknow and her siblings residing far from the area. The nearest neighbor lives 40-50 meters away, adding to the isolation of her last moments.

To unravel the circumstances of her death, a comprehensive investigation has been launched involving local police, a surveillance team, and senior officers. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination as police continue their meticulous probe into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)