Corruption Scandal: Top YSRCP Leader and IPS Officer Face Extortion Charges

Andhra Pradesh’s ACB has registered a case against YSRCP leader Vidadala Rajini and senior IPS officer P Joshua for allegedly extorting over Rs 2.2 crore from a stone-crushing business owner. The extortion took place under surveillance pretenses during former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's tenure.

Amaravati | Updated: 23-03-2025 15:53 IST
An alarming case against prominent YSRCP leader Vidadala Rajini and senior IPS officer P Joshua has been filed by Andhra Pradesh's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). They allegedly extorted over Rs 2.2 crore from a stone-crushing business owner, as per police reports on Sunday.

The purported extortion was conducted under the pretense of vigilant inspections during the administration of former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The business owner from Edlapadu, Guntur district, was pressured to part with the money following demands made by Rajini's assistant, A D Ramakrishna.

The ACB has booked Rajini and Joshua under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for offenses like bribery, criminal conspiracy, and intimidation. The list of accused persons includes Rajini, her husband V Gopi, and Ramakrishna.

