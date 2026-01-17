Left Menu

Legal Hurdles for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

Amitabh Thakur, a former IPS officer, is seeking bail in a fraud case. The court has deferred the decision to January 19 after the prosecution requested more time. Thakur's earlier bail plea was rejected, prompting a new application to the district judge's court.

Amitabh Thakur, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, remains in Deoria district jail as his bail application was recently discussed in court. The matter is part of an alleged fraud case involving Thakur.

The hearing took place under the jurisdiction of District Judge Dhanendra Pratap Singh. During the court proceedings, the prosecution requested additional time to substantiate their arguments, leading to a postponement of the hearing date to January 19.

This hearing follows the earlier rejection of Thakur's bail plea by Chief Judicial Magistrate Manju Kumari on January 6. In response, Thakur's legal counsel has submitted a new bail application, which is now under consideration by the district judge's court.

